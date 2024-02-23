Tahoe Regional Planning Agency new consideration for affordable housing

LAKE TAHOE, Calif./Nev. – The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency’s Advisory Planning Commission discussed a proposal that, if adopted, would require 10% of new condominium developments have a deed restricted mix of affordable or moderate housing units.

At their Feb. 14 meeting, Senior TRPA Planner Jacob Stock explained the 10% figure came from the Mountain Housing Council and the Tahoe Prosperity Center’s housing needs assessment. Their assessment found a gap of just over 5,000 workforce housing units for lower or moderate income residents. And that’s about 10% of total potential units in the basin.

The same percentage for condominium developments was adopted into the Washoe Tahoe Area Plan last year, which led TRPA’s Advisory Planning Commission and Governing Board to seek region-wide standards. Stock said they recognized the need to mitigate the impacts of new market rate housing on the workforce housing gap.

In addition to Washoe’s plan, other agencies have accepted a 10% standard, including Placer County. It is also the middle range of the City of South Lake Tahoe’s recently passed tiered inclusionary housing ordinance.

The TRPA’s standard would not replace those area restrictions, but would apply to areas that don’t have their own equivalent program.

El Dorado County Lay Member Jason Drew suggested providing flexibility to the deed restrictions, “I don’t want to pin us into a corner,” explaining a situation where a builder may have more than one project in one area. A better outcome could be putting the deed restricted units on one site instead of 10% on each. He said often they are put in the least desirable places and sometimes don’t meet the needs of those potentially using them.

Drew added, “I think we want to be more thoughtful about how in certain situations we may actually be able to get better outcomes by having some flexibility and discretion in the way we approve those.”

Many commission members echoed his concerns on building flexibility into the proposal.

The agency still needs to finalize the proposal. It will then go through hearings with the Advisory Planning Commission on May 8 and the Regional Planning Committee on May 22 before being adopted. The Governing Board’s hearing and approval consideration is scheduled for June 26.

Stock said they aren’t finished finding policy options for mitigating impacts on affordable housing, “The wheels of adaptive management keep turning and we’ll continue to of course address this major issue in our region.”