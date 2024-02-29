Tahoe Regional Planning Agency proposed climate code amendments

With a new solar incentive launched by Liberty Utilities, more South Shore residents are considering solar panels.

LAKE TAHOE, Calif./Nev. – Tahoe residents may be seeing more electric charging stations, additions to solar code, and traffic plans for large events.

These, as well as new outdoor lighting standards and mixed-used standards, recently reported by the Tribune, are proposals by the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency to help meet their climate goals.

At their Advisory Planning Commission meeting Feb. 14, staff outlined multiple proposed code amendments. If approved, the changes to would require temporary events with more than 500 attendees to have a transportation plan that includes a map of fixed route public transit stops, pedestrian access, bike access and parking, and other details mitigating traffic impacts and encouraging alternative transportation to vehicles.

The proposed amendments would also require 10% of parking spaces have electric charging stations in parking lots with 40 or more spaces. The amendments would update the code with electric vehicle related definitions and primary uses that has previously not been addressed.

Staff also addressed amendments for solar energy, providing definitions and allowing rooftop solar within the scenic travel corridor only if constructed with non-reflective material that does not exceed 3% reflectivity and other requirements.

According to the TRPA, solar panels currently may be allowed in scenic areas with a project-level scenic assessment. The proposed amendments would create qualified exemptions with the reflectivity standards and is intended to maintain scenic protections while lending more clarity and certainty to applicants.

Solar is currently allowed and is often treated as an appurtenance to roofs, says TRPA Senior Planner Jacob Stock, but he says it isn’t specifically set out in the code. These amendments codify that as well.

The proposed amendments will need go through the following meeting before potentially being approved by the Governing Board on June 26.

March 27 – Regional Planning Committee information presentation

May 8 – Advisory Planning Commission Hearing

May 22 – Regional Planning Committee Hearing

The entire meeting and agenda can be viewed on the TRPA’s website .