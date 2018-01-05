Tahoe Regional Planning Agency accepting comments on proposed Stateline events center

Supporters of a proposed events center in Stateline inched closer on Friday toward realizing their dream, although many more steps remain before the center becomes reality.

The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency (TRPA) announced it is seeking public comments on the the scope and content of the environmental assessment that will be prepared for the project.

The events center, which the Tahoe Douglas Visitor's Authority (TDVA) is spearheading, would consist of a new, approximately 88,420-square-foot building at the corner of U.S. 50 and Lake Parkway within the “high-density tourist district.” It would be a publicly-owned venue operated by TDVA, which also is responsible for the planning and construction of the center.

In June, the TDVA and others successfully lobbied the Douglas County commissioners to increase the Tahoe Township Transient Occupancy Tax by 1 percent for the purpose of continuing feasibility studies for an all-season events center. At the time, representatives from nearby casinos and the lodging industry spoke in favor of the tax increase and the effort to bring an events center to Stateline.

The proposed development would take place on two parcels owned by Edgewood Companies, according to TRPA. One parcel is the site of the MontBleu Resort Casino and Spa and the other is an adjacent undeveloped parcel located immediately east of the existing parking lot. The proposed improvements would be situated within a 13.3-acre boundary that fits almost entirely within the existing MontBleu surface parking lots.

Related project improvements, according to TRPA, include an adjacent outdoor gathering space, reconfigured surface parking lots and internal circulations, multimodal and pedestrian circulation enhancements along U.S. 50, and improved stormwater treatment facilities designed to capture and treat runoff associated with the proposed improvements.

Recommended Stories For You

According to TRPA, comments would be most helpful if received by Feb. 5 and can be sent by mail, fax or email, or dropped off at TRPA during regular business hours. Contact Paul Nielsen at 530-318-6025 or pnielsen@trpa.org for more information.

The full scoping notice with additional details regarding the proposed Tahoe South Events Center Project is available online here and during regular business hours at the TRPA offices at 128 Market St., Stateline.