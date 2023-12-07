Tahoe Regional Professionals host event, performances reflect evolution of dance

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Kick off the last month of 2023 with the “Dancing Through the Decades,” event hosted by the Tahoe Regional Professionals starting at 8 p.m. on December 9, 2023.

The dance floor will be open until 11 p.m. at the American Legion Post 795, South Lake Tahoe, 2748 Lake Tahoe Blvd, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150.

This 21 and up party is only $25 and tickets are available at: https://trp.wildapricot.org/

Tahoe Regional Professionals invite the community to experience the evolution of dance and music across different eras.

Performances will include beats of the ’60s to the electric dance anthems of the ’90s, the event promises a diverse range of performances that capture the essence of each decade. Join in the costume and dance contests to win prizes or vote for your favorites.

This exciting event aims to bring together the professional community for an evening of “getting unprofessional”, making memories and reveling in a night of nostalgia and entertainment.

TRP believes in the power of community and connection. Throughout the event, attendees will have the opportunity to network with fellow young professionals, engage with local businesses, and foster meaningful connections that extend beyond the dance floor.

In line with their commitment to community development, TRP will be dedicating a portion of the event proceeds to a local charitable initiative. This contribution reflects the organization’s dedication to making a positive impact in the Tahoe region.

For more information visit https://trp.wildapricot.org/ .