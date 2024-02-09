Tahoe resident’s conservation inspired photos featured in film festival

Tahoe resident, Lisa Parsons, has conservation inspired photos featured at the Wild & Scenic Film Festival in Nevada City through the end of February.

Provided / Lisa Parsons

Lisa Parsons thought her conservation photography days were behind her, but moving to the Sierra Nevada mountains during drought and a prolonged wildfire season set a spark to it once again. It inspired her to capture the thirsty landscape in photos that are now be featured in the Wild and Scenic Film Festival.

The photos came from initially exploring her new backyard. The difference in environment from where she came from in the rainy and wet Pacific Northwest challenged her with the unfamiliar territory here, “I was just struck by the contrast here of drought and wildfire,” listing the Caldor, Dixie, and Mosquito Fires she’s seen in her six years in the Tahoe Basin.

The tasks of fire hardening her home, conserving well water for fear of it running dry, and planning for emergency evacuation in case of a wildfire were new to her. It again awoke a passion for conservation work, but this time in her new community.

The two fine art photos taken in 2022 and selected for this exhibit are part of her Water Desert series. The Tahoe Art League member captures the drought ignited receding water lines of Folsom Reservoir, just outside of Sacramento.

Those interested in viewing the photos can do so while sipping wine at Szabos Winery and Tasting Room in Nevada City. The photos as well as work by two other photographers will be on display through Feb. 29 and can be viewed on Friday nights through weekends.

Parsons uses digital manipulation on her photos to create an artistic look and ultimately add a more personal stamp to them. She says, “We can take the same pictures a million different times,” but she uses techniques playing with light, color and filters, to make them her own.

The outdoor hobbyist began her conservation photographer career by hiking and photographing the entire Green River Gorge in Washington State, getting the attention of elected officials and organizations. That’s how she found her passion for both photography and conservation.

It’s something she carries with her as she mountain bikes, hikes, whitewater rafts and photographs her new home.