Tahoe residents suffer minor injuries in Kyburz crash

California Highway Patrol officer Phillip McCain, left, investigates a head-on collision in Kyburz Tuesday morning. (Photo by Mark Bowen Media)



SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Occupants of two vehicles that collided head-on in Kyburz Tuesday morning walked away with minor injuries.

A South Lake Tahoe man driving an eastbound Toyota Camry crossed over the double yellow lines on Highway 50 just west of Kyburz Drive and into the path of an oncoming Toyota Tundra at about 7 a.m., according to the Placerville office of the California Highway Patrol. Inside the Tundra rode two other Tahoe area residents. CHP investigators say they were unable to immediately determine what caused the driver of the Camry to allow the vehicle to veer into the opposing lane.

The drivers and passenger were transported to Marshall Hospital for treatment.

Weather at the time was described as clear.