Tahoe resort, nonprofit leaders to discuss sustainable mountain travel on app

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Lake Tahoe recreation, resort and nonprofit leaders next week will participate in a discussion about sustainable mountain travel on Clubhouse.

Despite Tahoe’s reputation as one of our nation’s natural treasures – which sees four times the annual visitation of Yellowstone – Lake Tahoe is not a national park. So it lacks the consistent funding and strict protections needed to manage human impacts on the environment, including litter, tailpipe emissions and habitat degradation.

However, the basin is an outdoor playground accessible to millions. To preserve Tahoe’s natural splendor and protect the region’s economic vitality, organizations, businesses and agencies are building a sustainable recreation model based on “shared stewardship” with travelers.

at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, leaders will participate in “New Heights in Sustainable Mountain Travel,” a live event available through the Clubhouse app.

Panelists will share ideas for an environmentally responsible travel model.





Panelists include:

Jesse Patterson – CSO, League to Save Lake Tahoe/Keep Tahoe Blue

Tom Fortune – VP and GM, Heavenly Mountain Resort

Corinna Osborne – GM, Edgewood Tahoe Resort

Alexandra Talty – Journalist, Forbes

Brooke Danielson – Editorial & Brand Consultant, Aspen Magazine

Rob Koenen – CRO, Boxed Water Is Better

Vanessa Rivers – Co-Founder, We Are Travel Girls

HOW TO ATTEND:

1) If you aren’t already on Clubhouse, download the Clubhouse app on your phone.

2) Ask a friend who is on Clubhouse to send you an invite.

3) Download the app, accept the invite and fill out your profile.

4) Search clubs and follow the Eco Travel Club.

5) Click this event link to add the event to your calendar.

6) Join the conversation at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 30.