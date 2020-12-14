Tahoe resorts receive over a foot of snow, more on way this week

Weekend storms dumped a foot of snow or more at most Lake Tahoe resorts and more is on the way this week.

The National Weather Service in Reno is calling for more snow on Wednesday and Thursday that could produce a similar amount of snow as the storm moved through on Sunday.

A view Monday morning from Heavenly Mountain Resort. Provided / Alertwildfire.org



Sugar Bowl received 17 to 21 inches of snow over the last three days leading the way for the basin with Heavenly Mountain Resort and Diamond Peak Ski Resort right behind with 18 and 17 inches, respectively. Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows recorded 11-16 inches, Sierra-at-Tahoe got 10-15 inches, Kirkwood Mountain Resort reported 13 inches, Homewood Mountain Resort got 8-15 and Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe and Northstar California received a foot.

Chains are required this morning on all vehicles except 4-wheel drive with snow tires from Twin Bridges to Meyers on U.S. Highway 50.

The weather service is calling this week for several more inches of snow at lake level and up to 2 feet for the mountains.

Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny and clear with high temps from the mid 30s to low 40s. A calm 5 mph wind will come from the southwest.

A storm enters the basin on Wednesday afternoon with the snow level starting at about 7,000 feet. It will be mostly sunny with about a 30% chance of precipitation. The bulk of the storm hits overnight where there is a 90% chance of snow and wind gusts as high as 35 mph. A couple inches of snow are expected at lake level and a few more inches are forecast for Thursday morning, mainly before 10 a.m.

The Kirkwood forecast has the resort getting about a foot on Wednesday and several more inches on Thursday morning. Mt. Rose is forecast to receive about a foot of snow.

Travel in the mountains and over passes will be impacted. Motorists should prepare for tough commutes on Thursday morning and allow for extra time to reach their destinations.