Tahoe resorts reporting up to a foot of snow; chain controls in effect

Ski resorts south of Lake Tahoe are reporting up to a foot of snow Monday morning and chain controls are in effect.

Kirkwood Mountain Resort is reporting a foot of snow overnight and Sierra-at-Tahoe is reporting 10 inches while on the other side of the lake Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows received 6-8 inches and Homewood Mountain Resort 4-8 inches.

Chain controls are in effect and travel is slow going Monday morning. Officials advise slowing down and leaving extra room in between vehicles.

Getting to South Lake Tahoe in the U.S. Highway 50 will take some time with chains required from 9 miles east of Placerville to Meyers. Chains are also required from Pickett’s Junction to 2.7 miles south of the U.S. 50 junction, Luther Pass.

For detailed road conditions, visit http://tahoeroads.info or https://nvroads.com .

A winter weather advisory from the national Weather Service in Reno remains in effect through 5 p.m.

The service says snow is likely into the evening although accumulations at lake level may only be around an inch or so. Some thunder may also be in the mix.

After the storm clears out Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 40s.

On Thursday, another chance of snow is forecast but it may also come with some rain. Little or no snow accumulation is anticipated.