Tahoe Resource Conservation District to host South Shore Stakeholder Webinar to revitalize Basin Wildfire Protection Plan
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CALIF. – In a significant stride towards safeguarding our community
from the threat of wildfires, Tahoe Resource Conservation District announces the South
Shore Stakeholder Webinar, aimed at engaging with the community to complete an official
update of the Lake Tahoe Basin Community Wildfire Protection Plan, also known as CWPP.
Aligned with the Lake Tahoe Multi-Jurisdictional Fuel Reduction and Wildfire Prevention
Strategy, the Lake Tahoe Multi-Agency Coordinating Group and Tahoe Fire and Fuels Team
are diligently working to modernize the 2015 CWPP. This basin-wide plan functions as the
cornerstone for our collective efforts in mitigating risks and implementing effective fuel
reduction measures across the Lake Tahoe Basin.
In collaboration with Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District, South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue,
Lake Valley Fire Protection District, Cal Fire Amador-El Dorado Unit, US Forest Service Lake
Tahoe Basin Management Unit and the team at Tahoe Resource Conservation District, all
stakeholders are invited to participate in a public webinar on July 12th. The primary
objectives of this webinar are to educate stakeholders on the ongoing process and solicit
valuable community input to enrich the development of the 2023 CWPP.
The webinar will take place on Zoom from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12th.
Those who are unable to attend are encouraged to submit comments to Cheyanne Neuffer via email at cneuffer@tahoercd.org.
The final draft of the CWPP will be available for public comment for a 30-day period later this year.
Residents are also encouraged to contribute input by taking the CWPP basin-wide survey by visiting the link: tahoelivingwithfire.com/resources-tahoe-basin-wildfire-protection-plan-update.
The webinar information is provided below to attend virtually via Zoom.
Date: Wednesday, July 12th, 2023
Time: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88634995236?pwd=SlY4U25hbGtjbUl3SE5laXFIblpZdz09
Meeting ID: 886 3499 5236
Passcode: 300699
One tap mobile
+16694449171,,88634995236#,,,,*300699# US
