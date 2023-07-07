Tahoe Resource Conservation District to host South Shore Stakeholder Webinar to revitalize Basin Wildfire Protection Plan

The Tahoe Resource Conservation District will be hosting a South Shore Stakeholder Webinar on Wednesday, July 12.

Provided / Tahoe Resource Conservation District

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CALIF. – In a significant stride towards safeguarding our community

from the threat of wildfires, Tahoe Resource Conservation District announces the South

Shore Stakeholder Webinar, aimed at engaging with the community to complete an official

update of the Lake Tahoe Basin Community Wildfire Protection Plan, also known as CWPP.

Aligned with the Lake Tahoe Multi-Jurisdictional Fuel Reduction and Wildfire Prevention

Strategy, the Lake Tahoe Multi-Agency Coordinating Group and Tahoe Fire and Fuels Team

are diligently working to modernize the 2015 CWPP. This basin-wide plan functions as the

cornerstone for our collective efforts in mitigating risks and implementing effective fuel

reduction measures across the Lake Tahoe Basin.

In collaboration with Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District, South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue,

Lake Valley Fire Protection District, Cal Fire Amador-El Dorado Unit, US Forest Service Lake

Tahoe Basin Management Unit and the team at Tahoe Resource Conservation District, all

stakeholders are invited to participate in a public webinar on July 12th. The primary

objectives of this webinar are to educate stakeholders on the ongoing process and solicit

valuable community input to enrich the development of the 2023 CWPP.

The webinar will take place on Zoom from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12th.

Those who are unable to attend are encouraged to submit comments to Cheyanne Neuffer via email at cneuffer@tahoercd.org .

The final draft of the CWPP will be available for public comment for a 30-day period later this year.

Residents are also encouraged to contribute input by taking the CWPP basin-wide survey by visiting the link: tahoelivingwithfire.com/resources-tahoe-basin-wildfire-protection-plan-update.

The webinar information is provided below to attend virtually via Zoom.

Date: Wednesday, July 12th, 2023

Time: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88634995236?pwd=SlY4U25hbGtjbUl3SE5laXFIblpZdz09

Meeting ID: 886 3499 5236

Passcode: 300699

One tap mobile

+16694449171,,88634995236#,,,,*300699# US