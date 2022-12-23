Tahoe Rim Trail Association enjoys busy summer

Volunteers rebuild trail near Lower Echo Lake.

Fortunately, the sun rises early in the summer. At the Tahoe Rim Trail Association, we soak it up and maximize each precious moment of sunny smoke-free skies.

Our early mornings are a burst of activity. At the office, tools are loaded and coolers of drinks are prepped as the work truck heads off to one of several weekly workdays to meet enthusiastic volunteers ready to dig into maintaining the Tahoe Rim Trail’s 200-mile system.

Post fire tree clearing.

Downstairs at our gear storage, our dedicated youth programs instructors are wrangling the newest crop of preteens, ready to turn in their phones for backpacks. They’ll spend the next four days exploring Tahoe’s trails on their Youth Backcountry Camp.

West of our office out in Desolation Wilderness, our backcountry trail crew of staff and volunteers are packing up camp for the day and preparing to head towards Phipps Creek to finish a tread maintenance project. Sixty some trail miles away, our intrepid guided Thru Hike turns south from Mt. Rose on the tail end of their 15-day journey around the TRT.

The Boy Scouts learn tools.

To cap off this busy day, our Taskforce Trailhead crew is setting up shop at Van Sickle Bi-State Park to spend the morning greeting trail users and providing trail information and essential tips on trail etiquette.

California Conservation Corps in route to Desolation worksite

As the sun makes its languid journey east to west, TRTA staff, participants, and volunteers make their mark on the trail ensuring a world-class experience for trail users today and in the future and inspiring others to protect this incredible resource in the Tahoe Basin. Summers on the Tahoe Rim Trail are a blur of activity, and 2022 has been another productive year for the Tahoe Rim Trail Association. Specifically, we’ve

Hosted more than 60 public workdays on the trail

Cleared over 400 down trees from the trail corridor

Guided 326 new Tahoe Rim Trail advocates on the trail

Implemented 20 trailhead outreach events

Provided backpacking trips to 195 youth, 73% of which were provided on scholarship

Reopened and repaired sections of trail closed due to recent fires

Protected essential Peregrine Falcon habitat

Completed a 1.3-mile reroute of the trail northeast of Tahoe City

Assessed and maintained over 150 miles of trail

Planned major trail improvement projects for upcoming seasons,

Received the incredible support of over 400 volunteers who have provided more than 17,500 hours of service to recreation in the Tahoe Basin.

Newly installed Star Lake Sign.

Morgan Steele is executive director for the Tahoe Rim Trail Association.