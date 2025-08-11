Tahoe Rim Trail Association hits $15,000 fundraising goal one week into campaign

LAKE TAHOE, Calif./Nev. – The Tahoe Rim Trail (TRTA) hit its $15,000 fundraising goal for Raise the Rim just seven days into August.

Raise the Rim is the TRTA’s annual peer-to-peer fundraising campaign that mobilizes trail lovers to hike, bike, run, or ride in support of the Tahoe Rim Trail. Funds raised directly support trail maintenance, education programs, youth backcountry camps, and long-term stewardship of the 174-mile loop that spans the ridges of the Tahoe Basin.

“This early success is a testament to how much people care about the Tahoe Rim Trail,” said Lindsey Schultz, Executive Director of the TRTA. “We’re grateful for every mile logged, every dollar raised, and every person who has stepped up to support the trail we all love!”

While the original goal has been met, the campaign is far from over! Raise the Rim runs through August 31, and the TRTA is encouraging more people to get involved, log miles, and fundraise to help push beyond the $15,000 mark. Participants are also eligible for weekly prize drawings just for participating, making it the perfect time to get outside, enjoy the trail, and support a cause that protects the TRT.

“How much higher can we Raise the Rim?” Schultz added. “Every additional dollar raised this month helps us protect and maintain the trail for future generations.”

Participants can still sign up, join a team, or donate at tahoerimtrail.org/raise-the-rim .