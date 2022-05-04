Tahoe Rim Trail Association hosts 40th anniversary party
STATELINE, Nev. — After postponing in 2021 due to wildfires, the Tahoe Rim Trail Association will celebrate its 40th anniversary later this month.
The TRTA will host a party from 4-8 p.m. Saturday, May 28, at the Tahoe 4-H Camp in Stateline
“Join us for a party to commemorate four decades of groundbreaking, trail-making adventures,” said a news release. “There’s no better way to enjoy this milestone than to gather together our ever-growing community of diverse trail users, volunteers, donors, board members, and partners to share stories from our years of dedication to the Tahoe Rim Trail.”
Guests can enjoy dinner, a no-host bar, live music from the Great Basin Brass Band, a TRT history walk with views of the lake, a raffle to win new gear and a silent auction to bid on TRT relics while sitting by the fire.
Tickets are on sale for $20 and can be purchased at tahoerimtrail.org/event/40th-celebration/.
