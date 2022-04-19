Tahoe Rim Trail Association offers guided hikes

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Backpacking season is upon us, and the Tahoe Rim Trail Association is excited to offer many guided adult and youth hiking programs. Get outside and explore the beauty of the Tahoe Basin’s ridgeline this upcoming trail season with fellow trail lovers. All levels of backpackers are welcome.

The Taste of the TRT Program takes adults on four or five-day backpacking trips on portions of the Tahoe Rim Trail. Participants will be supported every step, from pre-trip planning and meals to expert guides and water caches on dry stretches of trail. Join all four trips and complete the entire trail. Visit the Tahoe Rim Trail Association’s Guided Hikes page (tahoerimtrail.org/guided-hikes ) for more information.

Youth Backcountry Camps provide youth ages 12-17 four-day backpacking experience on the Tahoe Rim Trail. Camps are fully supported by well-trained Tahoe Rim Trail Association staff. All food, camping gear, permits, and transportation to and from the trailheads are provided. Participants only need to bring shoes and clothes and leave the screens at home. Camps are offered on a sliding scale of $225, $445, or $665 to ensure all youth who want to attend can. Full scholarships are also available. For more teen adventure information, check out the Tahoe Rim Trail Association’s Youth Backcountry Camp page .

The Tahoe Rim Trail Association offers a variety of educational programs, trail work volunteer opportunities, and community events throughout the year. Check out tahoerimtrail.org for the whole scoop.

Source: Tahoe Rim Trail Association

KNOW & GO WHAT: Guided Backpack Trips on the Tahoe Rim Trail WHEN: Adult Backpack Trips: June 26-29, July 10-14, July 24-27, and Aug. 7-11 Youth Backcountry Camps: June 15-18, June 20-23, July 6-9, July 13-16, and Aug. 10-13 WHERE: Portions of the Tahoe Rim Trail MORE INFO: Visit tahoerimtrail.org or call 775-298-4485

