Tahoe Rim Trail Association seeking volunteers to help build new boardwalk at Tahoe Meadows

TAHOE MEADOWS, Nev. – The Tahoe Rim Trail Association (TRTA) is calling on community volunteers to help build a new boardwalk at Tahoe Meadows, one of the most popular gateways to the Tahoe Rim Trail. Volunteer workdays are now taking place every Wednesday and Thursday for the remainder of the trail season, and the TRTA is encouraging people of all skill levels to get involved.

This important stewardship project, led by the TRTA in partnership with the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest, will replace the aging boardwalk with a new, more sustainable structure designed to protect sensitive meadow habitat while improving access for hikers and other visitors.

“We’ve made great progress thanks to the dedication of our volunteer crew leaders and public volunteers,” said Bob Anderson, TRTA Crew Leader. “In just a few weeks, we’ve cleared over 220 feet of old boardwalk and completed nearly 80 feet of new construction—far ahead of schedule. But to keep that momentum going, we need more volunteers joining us each week.”

No experience is necessary. TRTA provides all tools, safety gear, and instruction. Volunteers just need to be ready to work outdoors and contribute to a project that will benefit Tahoe’s public lands for years to come.

To sign up or learn more, visit: http://www.tahoerimtrail.org/volunteer-trail-workdays