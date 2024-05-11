Tahoe Rim Trail Association to host annual awards dinner

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – The Tahoe Rim Trail Association will be hosting the Annual Awards Dinner, an event celebrating the accomplishments of 2023 and setting the stage for an exciting 2024 trail season. Held at Granlibakken Tahoe in Tahoe City, this gathering promises an evening of camaraderie, recognition, and festivities.

On May 18 from 4-7:30 p.m., the Annual Awards Dinner welcomes all passionate stewards of Lake Tahoe, including hikers, bikers, and horseback riders. It’s a time to honor the dedication of volunteers who tirelessly contribute to maintaining and enhancing the Tahoe Rim Trail, the jewel of the Sierra.

At this event, you will be able to engage with the passionate trails community, participating in a trail-themed silent auction, and hearing from a special guest speaker, Liz “Snorkel” Thomas, renowned as a triple crown thru-hiker and a dear friend of the Tahoe Rim Trail. Thomas brings a wealth of experience and insights to the event.

Tickets for the Annual Awards Dinner are priced at $55 for TRTA Members and $65 for non-TRTA Members, offering attendees an opportunity to support the association’s ongoing initiatives while enjoying an unforgettable evening. All tickets and silent auction funds will be directed towards operations and maintaining the Tahoe Rim Trail. Together, we can continue to make a positive impact on the Tahoe Rim Trail and the surrounding wilderness.