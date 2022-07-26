Tahoe science institute seeks participants for ‘Wildflower Big Year’ event

The Tahoe Institute for Natural Science will host a pair of wildflower hikes in early August.

Provided/TINS

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Thanks to a series of spring storms, wildflowers are peaking in the second half of July and the Tahoe Institute for Natural Science is looking for people to join the Wildflower Big Year event — a celebration of the many hundreds of plant species that make the Lake Tahoe region their home.

There are many ways to enjoy and engage with our local plants, but participants can learn a great deal about our local species and contribute valuable data by taking photos of any local and then uploading their photos to the TINS Naturalist Project at http://www.inaturalist.org/projects/tahoe-wildflower-big-year-2022

“It’s a great way for us to gather a ton of useful information,” says TINS’ executive director, Will Richardson. “Through this effort, we are able to document the plant community of the area, providing data that can be critical to resource management decision-making.”

So far in 2022, participants have provided nearly 15,000 records of over 1,000 species of plants.

TINS has planned dozens of activities around the Wildflower Big Year, including guided wildflower outings, workshops and talks on a variety of topics, and rare plant hunts, and more events continue to be added to the calendar.

The next event, Wildflower walk to Galena Falls, will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Thursday, Aug. 4. Join TINS naturalist, Sarah Hockensmith, and Tahoe Rim Trail Association guide, Jennifer Coon, as they lead the way in search of birds and flowers near a gorgeous waterfall.

To register, go online to https://tahoerimtrail.org/event/mt-rose-wildflower-walk/ .

Another event, Annual Bob Anderson Memorial Hike, will be held from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7. Join to honor the memory of former TINS board member Bob Anderson with a hike among the wildflowers and scenery of Carson Pass. All are welcome.

For more information, visit https://www.tinsweb.org/upcoming-events/bob-anderson-memorial-hike-9d6ag .

To learn more about the Tahoe Wildflower Big Year and how to get involved, visit https://www.tinsweb.org/tahoe-wildflower-big-year