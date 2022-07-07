Tahoe Shakespeare Festival shows last through August
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Join theater lovers in July and August this year for the 2022 Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival at Sand Harbor State Park.
Through Aug. 22, tickets will be available for shows including Shakespeare’s Sublime Battle of Wits and Wills, the musical Mamma Mia, a number of showcase events including musical performances and dances, and the free D.G. Menchetti Young Shakespeare Program is open to the whole family.
The Shakespeare Festival aims to enrich the community through high quality theatrical and cultural productions for residents and tourists on the shore. Additionally, the D.G. Menchetti program offers a free interactive one-hour performance adaptation of a Shakespeare play.
Showcase events this year include, but are limited to, the Reno Philharmonic Orchestra Blockbuster Broadway at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, July 11, the Sierra Nevada Ballet’s Swan Lake at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, July 25, and Queen Nation’s A Tribute to the Music of Queen starting at the same time on Monday, Aug. 15.
Tickets prices vary, and some tickets can be purchased with meals as well. For more information and to purchase your tickets, visit laketahoeshakespeare.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.