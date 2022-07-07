Tahoe Shakespeare Festival shows last through August

The Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival is held at Sand Harbor.

Provided/Jeff Dow

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Join theater lovers in July and August this year for the 2022 Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival at Sand Harbor State Park.

Through Aug. 22, tickets will be available for shows including Shakespeare’s Sublime Battle of Wits and Wills, the musical Mamma Mia, a number of showcase events including musical performances and dances, and the free D.G. Menchetti Young Shakespeare Program is open to the whole family.

The Shakespeare Festival aims to enrich the community through high quality theatrical and cultural productions for residents and tourists on the shore. Additionally, the D.G. Menchetti program offers a free interactive one-hour performance adaptation of a Shakespeare play.

Showcase events this year include, but are limited to, the Reno Philharmonic Orchestra Blockbuster Broadway at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, July 11, the Sierra Nevada Ballet’s Swan Lake at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, July 25, and Queen Nation’s A Tribute to the Music of Queen starting at the same time on Monday, Aug. 15.

Tickets prices vary, and some tickets can be purchased with meals as well. For more information and to purchase your tickets, visit laketahoeshakespeare.com .