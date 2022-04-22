Tahoe Sierra Kiwanis to host ‘Backpack it Away Day’

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Kiwanis Club of Tahoe Sierra is staging a back and luggage drive this weekend for youths that are in transition due to life circumstances.

The club said in a news release that more than 250 youths are in transition, including foster children, transitional age youth who may be homeless and couch surfers.

“These disconnected youth that are ‘on the move’ are without permanent homes living in the community,” the release said. “They frequently carry their limited belongings from place to place in plastic garbage bags.”

The backpack and luggage drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 23, in the T J Maxx parking lot at the ‘Y.’ Look for the big white tent and the Kiwanis Club of Tahoe Sierra banner.

Collaborating with the local children and youth organizations in the community, Kiwanis of Tahoe Sierra Club members are seeking donations of new or gently used backpacks, duffle bags, and suitcases. The backpacks and luggage will be given to local agencies working with children and youths.

Usable camping equipment will also be collected. Agencies include Tahoe Youth and Family Services, Sierra Child and Family Services and CASA.

Representatives from the various agencies will be on hand to answer questions.