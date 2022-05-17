Tahoe Sierra Kiwanis to raffle cash, prizes
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Tickets are available for the Kiwanis Club of Tahoe Sierra’s 20th anniversary celebration raffle this week.
The club has more than 20 prizes that will be raffled and winners will be announced on Friday, May 20.
Tickets are $5 each, $20 for five tickets or $100 for 30 tickets. The grand prize is $1,020 in cash.
To enter the raffle and view prizes, visit http://www.tahoesierrakiwanis.org.
For more information, call the club’s Treasurer Tom Millham at 530-573-2273.
