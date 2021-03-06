Tahoe Silicon Mountain to discuss e-bikes Monday
You are out mountain biking or hiking on a local trail, and suddenly a mountain bike zooms past, you think, “Wow! That person is an awesome biker,” only later you discover that they were riding an e-bike, and you can’t figure out whether to join them or ban them.
E-bikes are here to stay and have made the outdoors accessible to many bikers, who might otherwise not ride or enjoy the trails. E-biking is a controversial subject. In many cases the discussion boils down to should they be banned on the trail or accepted.
Join Tahoe Silicon Mountain, a local network of entrepreneurs and professionals, at 5 p.m. Monday, March 8, to hear a panel discuss the technology, benefits and some of the controversy surrounding mountain e-bikes.
The panelists will discuss the technology of e-bikes and the yin and the yang e-bikes, some of the reasons for the popularity, as well as some of the negatives associated with mountain e-bikes, and the challenges that both sides are facing. The panelists will be local, and industry experts on the topic of mountain biking, and the impact that e-bikes are having on the industry.
The meeting is online at bit.ly/YouTubeTSM. The event will be available on YouTube as a livestream and after the event, search Tahoe Silicon Mountain.
The audience can submit questions during the presentation.
Source: Tahoe Silicon Mountain
