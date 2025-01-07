Tahoe ski coach combines ski, spirituality in new book

TRUCKEE, Calif.- Tyrone “Coach Ty” Polastri, a ski instructor and personal development coach, has released his new book, Dancing on the Edge: Moving Through Life with Power, Dignity, and Effectiveness. His work offers readers practical tools to navigate life’s challenges—stress, uncertainty, and adversity—with resilience and grace. Drawing from his extensive background in skiing and personal mastery, Polastri uses the metaphor of skiing to help individuals tackle life’s “edges”—moments when fear and uncertainty arise, often leading to self-doubt or paralysis.

In his book, Polastri explains that just as skiers must embrace the fear of the slopes to move forward, we too must face life’s uncertainties with confidence and openness. “The ‘edges’ in life—those times of adversity, loss, or change—can be viewed not as obstacles but as opportunities for growth,” he says. Polastri’s goal is to provide readers with a “toolbox” they can use daily to feel empowered and navigate through life, even when the path ahead is unclear.

A unique aspect of the book is Polastri’s blend of personal development and spirituality. As both a ski instructor and a minister, he integrates his belief that change starts in the body and through the body. “True transformation happens when we connect mind and body,” he said. “The dance of life is about being open to intuition, challenges, and serendipity.”

Though he draws from his spiritual background, Polastri emphasized that the book’s message is universal, aimed at anyone who seeks to move through life’s difficulties with power and authenticity.

He believes our journey is to access that spirit inside of us. “And that’s our life’s inheritance–to be the most creative and loving person we can be,” Polastri said.

Throughout Dancing on the Edge, Polastri reflects on how we often cling to comfort zones, whether in relationships, careers, or habits, and the need to release them in order to create new possibilities.

“The metaphor of Dancing on the Edge relates to that place of being comfortable, secure, familiar, and willing to let that go to create something new in our life. And so in skiing, that fear, just as it is in life, to move on to the next turn, to the next stage of our life, is the dance. The dance is how we can stay in our familiar zone and then let that go to create something new about ourselves,” Polastri said.

The book also addresses how to manage stress and communicate authentically for meaningful connection. As Polastri noted, many people get paralyzed by fear and uncertainty, especially when faced with the unexpected—be it the loss of a job, the end of a relationship, or personal health challenges. His advice is simple: rather than retreating into fear or confusion, we must embrace the edges of life and trust ourselves to move forward.

Polastri’s teachings emphasize the power of knowing oneself, setting healthy boundaries, and understanding the interconnectedness of all. He also explores the influence of language, integrity, and self-awareness—concepts he believes can transform lives. Reflecting on humanity’s early evolution, he explained, “In our early evolution, we didn’t speak much. We hunted, gathered food, and lived in survival mode. But when we discovered words, we created an artificial reality, an attempt to explain and organize our experience. Words became not just a means of communication, but a tool for control.”

In addition to his book, Polastri has plans for future projects, including a cookbook blending his Italian heritage with California’s agricultural bounty and a follow-up book exploring the power of youth and emotional intelligence in relationships. But for now, he hopes readers will embrace the philosophy behind Dancing on the Edge and use it to create a more empowered version of themselves.

“I’m hopeful readers will have a toolbox that they can access on a daily basis to make them feel empowered, loving, resourceful, and able to navigate through life with grace and ease,” Polastri said. “So when they come up against those edges, they’re not in confusion or depression, but they can access the tools in their toolbox to ground them, to center them, to reclaim their own dignity, to reimagine, to take that step, even not knowing where it leads.”

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.