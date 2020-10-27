Tahoe ski resorts Heavenly, Northstar begin making snow

The snow guns have been turned on at Heavenly Mountain Resort.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif — The conditions this week have been perfect for making snow in the Lake Tahoe Basin.

Cold temperatures and dry air are the perfect mix to fire up the snow guns.

Heavenly and Kirkwood mountain resorts and Northstar California all are taking advantage of this week’s cool weather window to build a base for the upcoming 2020-21 winter season.

Heavenly and Northstar turned on their snowmaking machines on Sunday, activating the largest snowmaking system on the West Coast of the United States, officials said. Kirkwood’s snowmaking systems are set to kick in later this week, conditions permitting.

Using the latest computer technology, snowmaking operators are monitoring changes in air temperature, water pressure and wind direction. Snowmaking crews at Heavenly and Northstar are alerted instantly of these changes and are able to quickly turn on or off machines from their cell phones or computers to optimally prepare resorts for upcoming opening days.

The start of snowmaking is a reminder that opening day at all three resorts are right around the corner. Heavenly and Northstar are scheduled to open Friday, Nov. 20 and then Kirkwood is slated to open on Friday, Dec. 4.

Together the three resorts offer skiers and riders access to over 10,000 acres of terrain. Resorts are planning to remain open through April. Each resort will continue to expand and open terrain as conditions allow.

Access to the mountains will be managed through an online reservation system to ensure guests have the space they need. Additionally, face coverings and physical distancing will be required.