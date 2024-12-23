Tahoe ski retreat series by and for women: ‘For women who can’t sit still’

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Charlotte Lilley’s business, “The Ski Retreat”, is thriving. The project, born partly from Lilley’s personal experiences looking for ski partners, brings together women skiers of all ages and abilities for 4 days of skiing and activities.

“What I’ve been hearing over the past number of years is that it’s really hard for women to find other women to ski with,” says Lilley, who is based in Carnelian Bay and quit her full-time job this year to focus on The Ski Retreat. “The mission is basically to get women together and connect women on the slopes.”

The Ski Retreat will host five retreats this year. Provided / Charlotte Lilley

Lilley began organizing the retreat series in 2018 and the business has remained a one woman show, with Lilley organizing, hosting and leading all the events.

“I want to provide a compassionate environment for everyone,” says Lilley. “The retreat is for all levels, from women who are just starting out to women who are expert skiers — which can come with its own challenges when it comes to finding partners.”

This year, The Ski Retreat will host five retreats: three in Lake Tahoe, one in Sun Valley, ID, and one in Breckenridge, CO. Each retreat is a four-day experience, and most include activities like yoga, group meals, and art classes. Lilley hires a private chef for most retreats.

As the project expands, “one of my goals is to bring in more locals,” says Lilley. “We introduced a Local’s Pass this year, and we’re doing some day activities, where people who live locally — or have somewhere to stay — can join for the day and do yoga or the art class and ski with the group.” Day long involvement starts at around $25.

Lilley hosts ski and yoga retreats. Provided / Charlotte Lilley

The Retreat is also doing some one-day events this year, including a Wine & Wax event and a free community shred day with She Shredz on February 7 (find more information about that here ).

“A big part of the ethos is women supporting women,” says Lilley. “So all of our partners are at least women co-led if not women founded.” Partnering organizations include Coalition Snow, a women-owned and operated ski and snowboard company.

Prices for retreats generally range from between $200-550 for locals up to $2,190. Find more information about The Ski Retreat, including upcoming retreats and day events, here: https://www.theskiretreat.co/ .

Provided / Charlotte Lilley

Anna Kristina Moseidjord is a reporter for the Tahoe Daily Tribune and Sierra Sun.