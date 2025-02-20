Tahoe snowshoe trek takes the classroom outside

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Last week, more than 100 South Lake Tahoe eighth graders participated in a snowshoe field trip at the top of Heavenly Mountain Resort for a unique outdoor learning experience hosted by the South Tahoe Environmental Education Coalition. The annual adventure helps local students begin thinking about conservation and introduces them to environmental career opportunities.

The program is made possible by staff and volunteers from the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, Heavenly Mountain Resort, Tahoe Institute for Natural Science, Sierra Avalanche Center, Sugar Pine Foundation, and the USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit.

This marks the 11th year these organizations have provided the experience, and they hope the trek remains a way for students and teachers in the Lake Tahoe Unified School District to take their learning outside.

“It’s really nice to learn outside, breathing fresh, Tahoe air,” said Jonah E., one of the students who participated in this year’s event. The weather was perfect on both days, with clear blue skies and smiling, snowshoe-wearing students, according to the event organizers.

The Trek

Over two days, every interested South Tahoe Middle School eighth grader rode the Heavenly aerial tram to the top of the mountain, where they rotated through interactive stations on winter animal adaptations, tree species identification, ski resort operations, and snow science and safety.

The Tahoe Institute for Natural Science demonstrated how animals adapt to winter conditions and let students touch animal pelts collected around the Tahoe Basin. With the Sugar Pine Foundation, students learned how to identify tree species they see every day and how to measure the height and width of trees as a forester would.

Heavenly Operations and Ski Patrol and Sierra Avalanche Center showed students how grooming machines take care of the ski runs and how avalanche rescue works off the runs. Asher the rescue puppy helped students learn the basics of snow safety and rescue in avalanche terrain.

The Benefits

“Our kids don’t often get the opportunity to come outside and learn about their beautiful home, especially the chance to come to Heavenly,” said eighth-grade science teacher Mr. Clark. “This is a great way for students to apply the skills they use in the classroom to a real-world setting.”

Sugar Pine Foundation Program Assistant Avery Sigarroa said the annual snowshoe trek creates a connection between students and their natural surroundings while allowing them to practice critical thinking and analytical skills in practical situations.

“Students gain a deeper curiosity and respect for the natural world around them,” Sigarroa said. “We are so glad to have the opportunity to provide this experience again for students in the basin, and we are excited to see how this collaboration grows and evolves in the future.”

Learn more about the programs offered through STEEC at http://www.steec.us .