Tahoe Soroptimists accepting scholarship applications

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Soroptimist International of South Lake Tahoe is accepting applications for its scholarship program this year.

The group’s scholarship program supports young adults who are pursuing higher education and job training that receive limited to no financial support. Each scholarship is worth at least $1,000.

The awards are based on grades (30%), special circumstances (25%), school activities (20%), community service (20%) and essay (5%).

To apply, students must be a graduate of South Tahoe, George Whittell or Mt. Tallac high schools or LTCC or the fire academy with a 3.0 grade point average or higher; Must be planning to attend school full time at a university, college or technical school; and must submit two letters of recommendation, a copy of your transcript, and a 300 word essay.

The applications can be at https://www.sislt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/CaLocalScholarshipsGeneralApp.pdf .

The deadline for high school students is Friday, April 9. The deadline for graduates of Lake Tahoe Community College and the Lake Tahoe Fire Academy is Friday, April 16.

Email applications, with letters of recommendation, transcript and essay to Education.SISLT@gmail.com .

Once the scholarship has been awarded, students have one year to claim it.

If not chosen for an interview, applicants will be notified within 30 days of the deadline.

Since 1998, the Soroptimists have awarded over $1,000,000 in scholarships to local graduates.