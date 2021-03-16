Tahoe Soroptimists to host 32nd annual Elegant Evening

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA — The Soroptimist International of Tahoe Sierra is hosting its 32nd annual Elegant Evening fundraiser at 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 23.

The virtual, online event includes music from Lake Tahoe’s favorite musicians, entertainment from a master magician and Lake Tahoe’s Shining Stars, a dance lesson from the comfort of your home, and a silent auction with hundreds of donations from local businesses as well as unique experiences.

Musicians Trey Stone, The Connor Party, Carolyn Dolan, Ike and Martin, Tori Martin, Jakota Wass and Darren Senn will be performing, along with Master Magician Joel Ward.

The 90-minute long event is free.

Participants can bid on numerous items up for auction. Register for the event and view the items available at https://e.givesmart.com/events/hvS/i/ . The auction goes live on April 11 with the final bids accepted during Elegant Evening. Registered participants will receive a Zoom link for the event.

There are still spots for sponsors and donations, as well as cash contributions. Visit http://www.elegantevening2021.com/ for more information.

Donations from the evening will go to support a long list of recipients throughout the year including backpacks full of school supplies for local youth in need, literacy projects including a book for every student in LTUSD for the summer, scholarships and awards for students, the Drug Store Project, Challenge Day, Junior S Club, Mt. Tallac High School, and several nonprofits including Tahoe Arts Project, Sugar Pine Foundation and Bread and Broth.

For more information, visit https://sitahoesierra.org/ . The group meets weekly, right now on Zoom, at 7:30 a.m. on Thursdays at 7:30 a.m.