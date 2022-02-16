Tahoe South Events Center gives tour of construction site

STATELINE, Nev. – Around 60 people attended the first hard hat tour opportunity of the Tahoe South Events Center’s “front of house” Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. This snapshot tour of the facility gave people a look at how the operations will flow, the inside seating bowl taking shape, suite level decking, and the box office and main concourse roughed in.

Kevin Borycski, general manager of the events center, said when completed the center will have around 15 full-time staff members and employ between 200 to 300 part-time staff to run the events. All food and beverage operations will be handled in-house by the center’s own executive chef.

During the tour, Borycski gave a rundown on the Event Center’s seating capacity for the various events and the center’s configuration capabilities. Stage concerts will have a 6,000 seat capacity, whereas hockey or ice events will be at 4,200, and basketball or similar events will have a seating capacity of 4,700. For conferences, the event floor can provide 26,000 to 27,000 square feet, and the upper levels will provide 15,000 to 16,000 square feet of meeting room space.

“The center already has a couple of conferences on the books,” Borycski said, adding that they are also close with several youth sporting events and have received a lot of interest from promoters and agents for future concert bookings.

As part of the project, the power lines along U.S. Highway 50 will be placed underground to improve the corridor aesthetic.