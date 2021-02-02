Tahoe South launches updated travel planning website

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Travelers have a new resource for trip planning to Lake Tahoe.

Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority recently launched a redesigned website that features wall-to-wall imagery with responsive mobile design all within an easy to read layout for consumers, said a press release.

“As travel confidence returns in 2021 with the distribution of the vaccine, and as travel restrictions ease, visitors will be able to easily access important updates, plan their trips, and dive into all our destination has to offer through their phones and screens at tahoesouth.com,” said Carol Chaplin, CEO and president of the LTVA.

LTVA worked with Reno based Noble Studios for the redesign that focuses on events, lodging, dining, adventures, and insider tips.

“The launch of Tahoe South’s new website couldn’t have come at a better time, strategically positioning the organization to be ready for recovery,” said Jarrod Lopiccolo, CEO and co-founder at Noble Studios.

The website also integrates information and messages for the destination’s sustainable tourism and healthy travel initiatives like Tahoe Care Tahoe and Pledge for the Wild, a cooperative effort with other mountain communities to encourage guests to support $1 per hour when recreating. The beneficiaries of which are local nonprofits focused on environmental initiatives. Donations can be made by texting WILD4TAHOE to 44-321, or at http://www.tahoefund.org.

Visitors can download the Tahoe South travel planning app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

For more information, visit https://tahoesouth.com/know-before-you-go/.