Tahoe Splitfest provides something for any level of splitboarder

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – A three day long festival seeks to offer something for everyone, from those new to splitboarding, to everyday splitters. They even have a film festival for backcountry film enthusiasts.

The second annual festival takes place at the Lake Tahoe Golf Course on Feb. 9 – 11 with a goal of connecting splitboarders and offering education, “In a safe and supportive environment.”

The fest provides gear demos, snowpack and avalanche discussions from the Sierra Avalanche Center, raffles, and guest speakers.

For extra, attendees can sign up for tours or clinics for around $200 each. There’s an Intro to Splitboarding on Saturday by the Tahoe Mountain School for those who have resort experience and are looking to venture into the backcountry.

For those already having backcountry experience, a Carson Pass tour Saturday and Tahoe tour Sunday will provide opportunities to explore area terrain and expand skills.

Other courses include an AIARE Rescue Course and a day to master steep terrain at their Steeps Camp.

A part of organizers’ goal with the event is to provide opportunities to meet new tour partners based on tour size, avalanche ability and other compatibility factors.

One event organizer Will Brommelsiek says the splitter community is small and it’s often hard to meet others, the fest is meant to “Provide a space so everyone can meet each other and hopefully foster new friendships and find some new touring partners.”

In addition to new partners, splitters can get to know new gear with opportunities to test local company Tahoe Lab’s handmade splitboards and other companies’ offerings, including Spark R&D, Wonder Alpine, Jones, Telos, Weston, Head, and Venture snowboards.

The film festival is new to this year. Saturday night they’ll showcase the top five films with the crowd determining the winner the film contest and ultimately a splitboard.

Tickets can be purchased on their Eventbrite website. They have a range of tickets options from multi-day tickets with and without demos, to day tickets. Clinic and tour registration is separate and can be found on their festival website .