Tahoe Star Tours to bring summer stargazing events to Spooner

Tahoe Star Tours will be holding summer stargazing tours at the Spooner Lake Visitor Center beginning in June.

Provided/Tahoe Star Tours

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — This summer is one to look forward to at Spooner Lake State Park with summer stargazing events scheduled for select Thursday and Saturday evenings at the new visitor center beginning in June 2023 and will run through Labor Day weekend.

Tours will be led by amateur astronomer and poet Tony Berendsen, and will include a tour of the night sky with a science-based discussion about the cosmos and telescopic views of constellations through high-powered, professional Celestron telescopes.

The telescopes use a leading edge computerized technology for accurate pointing and tracking, with advanced optics for sharp, crisp views of distant celestial objects like galaxies and nebulae. Telescope operators will guide guests through the wonders of the cosmos including views of the planets, moon, and stars.

“I’m thrilled to bring Tahoe Star Tours back this summer and to partner with Nevada State Parks to host our events at the new amphitheater at the Spooner Lake Visitors Center,” said Berendsen. “This new location will make it possible for guests coming from North lake Tahoe, South Lake Tahoe, Carson City, and Reno to experience the night sky close up.”

Tahoe Star Tour events are $45 for adults and $25 for children ages 12 and under. Children ages 3 and under are free. Advanced registration for this event is required. Discounts are available for active-duty military and seniors ages 65-plus.

Tours will begin at 8:45 p.m. and end at 10:30 p.m. In addition to stargazing through the Celestron telescopes, guests will also may participate in a binocular tour using Celestron binoculars. Binocular viewing is an additional $10 per person and is open to the first 10 people who reserve their spot in advance.

Edgewood Tahoe has also incorporated a private Tahoe Star Tours stargazing experience into its Monopoly Game-Cation lodging offer, which features a four-night stay in a private residential-style two-bedroom Villa Suite. The game-cation includes a 50-minute in-suite massage for two, a private Tahoe Star Tour and s’mores experience, a customizable outdoor adventure, and a Lake Tahoe Monopoly board game.

To learn more, visit http://www.tahoestartours.com .