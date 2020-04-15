Tahoe Supports Tahoe hosts benefit live-stream concert tonight for virus relief

Tahoe Saves Tahoe will host a live-stream benefit concert tonight to raise money for emergency assistance for South Shore families facing crisis resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Donations will go to Tahoe Magic which has been providing emergency help to families for decades.

The concert will be streamed from 7-9 p.m., on the Tahoe Supports Tahoe Facebook Page.

There will be a line-up of Tahoe musicians along with a special appearance from local comedian and radio show host Howie Nave.

Log on to the livestream here at the Tahoe Supports Tahoe Facebook page or the Temple Bat Yam live page.

Musicians include John Eldridge, Eric “Doc” Smith and Celia DuBose, Daryl Fox and Red Neck Quartet, Martin Bush, Andy Voelkel, Chad Laurence of South Tahoe Funk Reunion, Andy Hatch, Chris Seal, Annie Davidson and Colleen Klym.