Tahoe Supports Tahoe hosts benefit live-stream concert tonight for virus relief
Tahoe Saves Tahoe will host a live-stream benefit concert tonight to raise money for emergency assistance for South Shore families facing crisis resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Donations will go to Tahoe Magic which has been providing emergency help to families for decades.
The concert will be streamed from 7-9 p.m., on the Tahoe Supports Tahoe Facebook Page.
There will be a line-up of Tahoe musicians along with a special appearance from local comedian and radio show host Howie Nave.
Support Local Journalism
Log on to the livestream here at the Tahoe Supports Tahoe Facebook page or the Temple Bat Yam live page.
Musicians include John Eldridge, Eric “Doc” Smith and Celia DuBose, Daryl Fox and Red Neck Quartet, Martin Bush, Andy Voelkel, Chad Laurence of South Tahoe Funk Reunion, Andy Hatch, Chris Seal, Annie Davidson and Colleen Klym.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.