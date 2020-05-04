Tahoe Supports Tahoe to livestream 2nd concert to benefit local families

Lake Tahoe musicians are coming together again to raise money for local families in crisis because of the COVID-19 pandemic and government shutdown.

In the second live stream concert hosted by Tahoe Supports Tahoe, more than a half-dozen musicians will perform from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, on the Tahoe Supports Tahoe Facebook page as well as at Temple Bat Yam’s website.

Performers include Jessi Dunn and Jenni Charles of Dead Winter Carpenters; singer-songwriters Darren Senn and Lou Klingelhoffer; Eric Smith, recording artist at Edgetone Records, with his wife Celia Dubose; Fabian Plazola, singer and songwriter from Ameca, Mexico and DJ Sergio, who will lead a Latin dance party.

All contributions are tax deductible and go to Tahoe Magic, which has provided emergency help to local families for 27 years.

Tahoe Magic has already dispersed more than $100,000 since early March, twice as much as it usually disperses in an entire year.

“Our musicians, who have themselves been hit very hard by the COVID-19 shutdown, are generously performing to help the community,” said a press release. “Show your own generosity by tuning in and contributing as well.”

For more information, visit Tahoemagic.org and its COVID-response page or contact Ed Andrews at elandrews3@gmail.com.