Tahoe Tails: Pets on Patrol for Nature’s Surprises

Whether it’s ESP, superior senses, feline or canine intuition or a change in routine, your pet may sense danger, and you should know about it.

October in Northern California is known for its earthquakes and wildfires—such as the Loma Prieta quake on October 17, 1989, and the October 20, 1991 Oakland firestorm. I experienced and survived both natural disasters. Many people, like me, who live through our Golden State’s natural disasters—wildfires or earthquakes—believe their cats (or dogs) knew something before these events struck. But whether or not cats really predict danger is still an open debate. So, what will you do the next time Felix starts acting strange? Will you roll your eyes, or be prepared not scared just in case? Read on and decide for yourself.

IS IT ESP?

“Cats have an extraordinary ability to sense imminent earthquakes, usually ten to fifteen minutes before they occur,” explains Ed Lucaire, author of The Cat Lover’s Book of Facts: A Felicitous Look at Felines. “They exhibit nervous behavior such as pawing or scratching at doors and windows, and above-average concern with the safety of kittens.”

In fact, the late California Geologist Jim Berkland turned to cats (and dogs) to predict other big earthquakes, such as the infamous 7.1 Loma Prieta, California earthquake of October 17, 1989, which rumbled through the San Francisco Bay Area for 15 seconds and shook Candlestick Park in the middle of the World Series. The quake was felt throughout Northern California including Tahoe. Sixty-seven people died and more than 600 people were injured. He believed some cats hold mysterious psychic powers as well.

FIRE DETECTORS

Smell may play a role in why felines are often good fire detectors. “For some reason or another, cats may be able to sense a fire or [perhaps notice] something different in the air before humans do,” said a public information officer for the San Francisco Fire Department. “And that can contribute to why cats are able to get out of harm’s way before firefighters come to the rescue.”

Indeed, cats have an acute sense of smell—60 to 80 million olfactory cells, whereas, humans have five to 20 million. Keen hearing plays a role in fire detection, too. A crackling fire can ignite a cat’s fight-or-flight response. Many indoor/outdoor cats fled for their lives to escapes the raging inferno, as the black clouds of smoke hung overhead on October 20, 1001, during the Oakland-Berkeley Hills fire. Twenty-five people were killed in the six-alarm blaze that ran wild for almost two days before it was contained.

REACTING TO CHANGE

Most people recognize that cats don’t like change too much. Perhaps felines don’t “sense” danger but are instead reacting to change in routine or environment. It may be novelty of those particular cues, rather than the cat knows that this is danger, claim animal behaviorists. And often, it’s fear of the unknown. Fear motivates cats to act out, according to cat experts.

Some disaster experts are now realizing that many cats can sense impending gloom and doom. The question of whether cats can predict a cataclysm hours or days in advance requires more research.

But since scientists admit they aren’t able to reliably predict earthquakes, fires, hurricanes, and tornadoes, is it really so far-fetched to monitor cats?

Cat experts advise cat owners to do just that. “The cat’s first instinct is survival, and cats are the best survival machines Mother Nature has ever developed,” concludes Eric Swanson, author of Hero Cats: True Stories of Daring Feline Deeds. Whether cats are gifted with some kind of sight, or not—felines continue to inspire a spiritual nature that cat-lovers respond to. What they actually see, and what we see in their eyes is impossible to say.

While there may not be significant past major earthquakes or wildfires occurring at Lake Tahoe during October, it is important to know that both phenomena can happen given the area’s geological and climatic conditions.

(Adapted from Soulmates with Paws, by Cal Orey)

