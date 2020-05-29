Tahoe Talk: 103 year old beats virus; Live concert streams upcoming
Up-to-date, daily info on news that is happening around Lake Tahoe, California and Nevada. Notes from today’s Good News Friday edition include:
- Costco to bring back samples mid-June
- 103-year-old Massachusetts woman beats COVID-19 and celebrates with an ice cold bud light
- The House approved bill yesterday that will ease many of the terms and conditions of PPP loans
- Brooklyn hospitals wipes out $4M worth of medical debt for 4,500 patients
- FedEx driver helps connect young boy and Tony Hawk via TikTok
- Free Live Streams today and this weekend: Five Finger Death Punch Friday 10 a.m., Grateful Dead Friday 5:30 p.m., Diplo plus Dillon Francis Saturday 8 p.m., John Mayer Sunday 7 p.m.
- Local fundraiser via virtual raffle of $2k art piece/sculpture for local that was injured at Kirkwood and needed 12 surgeries
- Tahoe Bike Challenge begins June 1
Listen to today’s discussion here.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User