Tahoe Talk: 1st domestic dog tests positive; Weeks away from reopening, not months
Up-to-date, daily info on news that is happening around Lake Tahoe, California and Nevada. Notes from today’s discussion include:
- Trump cancels daily Covid press briefings (“not worth the time”), then reinstates them for 4 p.m. with a “new look”
- First US domestic dog tests positive for Covid
- Special streaming event #Graduation2020 to honor graduating class with Oprah, Miley Cyrus, and Jennifer Garner via FB watch
- Wynn Las Vegas taking reservations on their website for Memorial Day weekend
- PayItForwardDay
- NV has joined on the western state pact
- CA Gov says we are just a few weeks away (not months) from making measurable & meaningful changes to the stay at home order
- El Dorado County Board of Supervisors has a special meeting this afternoon and one of the items on the agenda is the easing of some restrictions on businesses and a letter to Gov Newsom requesting his approval to relax his current stay at home orders
- SLT city council meeting today – lots of talk surrounding economic impacts
- Douglas County Commission meeting tomorrow to discuss their recovery plan
- Gov Newsom announced late Friday that CA has launched a program that will fund local restaurants to feed senior citizens during the pandemic
- Douglas County was starting asymptomatic testing – issue with the phone line and announced a new phone number to try if you want to get tested
- Planning commission for the county Meyers got ok’s for commercial cannabis
Listen to today’s discussion here.
Follow all articles in-depth at:
http://www.TahoeDailyTribune.com
http://www.SierraSun.com
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User