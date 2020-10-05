Tahoe Talk: 4 million acres burned in Calif; SNL back with studio audience

From around the globe to out your backdoor, here are the topics to keep you relevant and up-to-date!

Locals News:

Small vegetation fire in Crystal Bay, Lake Tahoe.

Gov. Sisolak to announce Halloween guidelines for Nevada

Tahoe Transportation Dist. cause multiple waves in Tahoe Basin

City of SLT proposing pay increases for City Council and Treasurer

Forest Service closures this month for popular sites

Global & National News:

Just when we thought 2020 couldn’t getting any worse, a brain-eating amoeba was found in a Texas city’s water which prompted the Governor to declare a “state of disaster”

California hit another milestone: 4 million acres burned this year from wildfires, that’s roughly the size of Connecticut and the most ever burned in one year. The fires have killed at least 31 people, destroyed over 8,400 structures, and forced about 100,000 people to evacuate their homes. Right now, about 17,000 firefighters are still battling nearly two dozen major fires across the state

Venice holds back the water for first time in 1,200 years… 78 flood barriers installed in the seabed at the lagoon’s three main entrance points.

SNL is back for it’s 46th season opener with studio fans studio fans – Jim Carrey playing Biden, Chris Rock’s monologue, ridiculous music video by Megan Thee Stallion

September US jobs report: 661K new jobs means a big slowdown in recovery. The unemployment rate fell to 7.9% from the peak of 14.7% (Still 12.6M Americans without jobs)

Twitter is testing a new disinformation-reporting feature called “Birdwatch.” If you see a viral lie? Report it to the Birdwatch queue.

Fact Check:

Trump’s “boarded Marine One with a portable oxygen concentrator in his pocket with the nasal cannula going up his back, hidden in his hair and tucked under his mask???”

Recognition:

Monday, Oct. 5 = World Teacher Day