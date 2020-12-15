Tahoe Talk: Amazon’s self-driving car; Star Wars spin-offs; Hubble images released

From around the globe to out your backdoor, here are the topics to keep you relevant and up-to-date. Listen to Tuesday’s discussion here.

Regional News:

– Google has announced their top search terms for 2020 — Interesting list to check out online. Wanna know how to find it? Just google “top search trends 2020”

– Disney-Plus casually racks up over 70 million subscribers in the last year plus huge announcement of 10 new Star Wars spin-offs 10 new Marvel shows, 15 Pixar animations and rights to the Kardashians

– Amazon’s self-driving car startup “Zoox” unveiled a fully autonomous EV with no steering wheel, basically a robotaxi — it can go for 16 hours at up to 75 mph on a single charge. (Go check out the photos of this ride)

– NASA just released some spectacular Hubble telescope images for the first time in years. Thirty photos to celebrate it’s 30 anniversary in space.

– Cleveland’s MLB team to drop the Indians nickname after 105 years becoming the latest professional sports franchise to shed its Native American imagery amid racist claims

– Manhattan Beach keeps outdoor restaurant space open by a vote from city officials reclassifying it to “public seating”

Holidays by the Numbers

$230: That’s how much the average American will spend on holiday decorations, candy, food and cards this year. Among the holiday spending categories tracked by the National Retail Federation, it’s the only one that’s expected to rise this year. The group estimates average gift spending will fall 1.4% to $650.

$25-45 Million: Americans spend about $2 billion annually on fresh and fake Christmas trees — approx. 25-30M real pines, and 10-15M artificial trees.

30% to 50%: That’s how much the light intensity in American suburbs rises every year between Black Friday and New Year’s. All that holiday sparkle shows up on electric bills: Running 10 strings of 100 mini-lights costs about $35 over the course of the season.

Friday, 12/18: Nat’l Ugly Sweater Day

Local News:

– Local vaccines are set to hit the region tomorrow through Friday locally

– Gov. Sisolak extends Nevada’s “pause”

– Divisive dynamic at Lake Tahoe with shutdowns across state lines

– CA Conservancy announces massive restoration project

– More snow on the way!