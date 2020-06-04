Tahoe Talk: Americans save money; ‘Tiger King’ zoo awarded to Baskin
Up-to-date, daily info on news that is happening around Lake Tahoe, California, Nevada and beyond. Notes from today’s discussion include:
Global News:
- SpaceX successfully launches 60 more Starlink satellites last night. Falcon 9’s fifth ascent into space – landed safely again.
- Delta announces they will not book middle seats on planes through Sept. (even for family)
- Zoom CEO, Eric Yuan, excited to boast of his company’s 169% YOY Q1 revenues, but left his mic on mute.
- Facebook Adds Tool to Bulk-Delete Old Posts, Hide Content From Other Users (wipe out embarrassing or otherwise personally painful posts via the “Manage Activity”… available on FB mobile first, then desktop)
National News:
- Unemployment claims: 1.87M last week, 43M 11-week total (quarter of the labor force)
- The personal-saving rate soared to 33% in April, meaning Americans saved 33% of their disposable income — an all-time high. That’s a dramatic increase from 12.7% in March and is quadruple February’s rate of 8.2%.
- Carole Baskin awarded ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic’s former zoo
Local News:
- Truckee and SLT peaceful vigils were not protests
- Celebrity Golf is officially returning (without fans) this year
- Hot August Nights canceled in Reno
- World War II flag anonymously returned after Reno protests
