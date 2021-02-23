Tahoe Talk: Apple update has new emojis; Woman rows across ocean

Get global, national and local news in just a few minutes with the Tahoe Talk podcast.

National News:

– Apple will introduce 217 new emojis in its next iOS update, 14.5. These include a heart on fire, exhaling face, and gender options for the people with beards. Also included in this update is a vaccine-friendly syringe emoji, and support for couples with a mix of skin tones

– England’s Jasmine Harrison, 21, becomes youngest woman to row solo across an ocean, 70 days, 3 hours and 48 minutes to travel 3,000 miles across the Atlantic Ocean. The first attempt ever was a pair of Norwegians who successfully rowed from Manhattan to France in 1896. Since then there have been about 900 attempts — Only two-thirds have been successful.

– Avalanches have killed at least 30 people in the U.S. this winter, the most in years. The Pacific Northwest is on high alert for more this season. 23 last year was the total last year and 27 is the average.

– Walmart (America’s largest private employer) is raising wages for 425K workers, bumping its employee average to ~$15/hour (up from $14). But it’s keeping its starting wage at $11. Of course this announcement is on the heels of record sales of $152 billion last quarter, as we stocked up on groceries and goodies. In 2020, Walmart filled seven times more online orders than in 2019

– Final Note: Snowiest place in America ever: Mt. Baker 98-99 winter = 1,140” of snow or 95 feet. Snowiest state on average per day: Vermont with every square inch of the Green Mtn. state receiving 89” per winter

Local News:

– There’s some anticipation this week in CA for what the governor called last week “a substantial number of counties” could possibly move into the red tier – he has typically saved his announcements for Tuesdays, but the general consensus for the counties around Tahoe is probably not this week – I think there’s a good chance the trends point us that way maybe next week.

– Fresh off what I think most people would call a very successful weekend of NHL hockey in Tahoe, I saw a lot of response to the article that talked about the present that the NHL left behind … a used Zamboni.

– On a much sadder note, an apartment complex caught fire in South Lake Tahoe yesterday claiming the life of one person – the fire department rescued several victims and were able to limit the fire to four apartments, so luckily it wasn’t worse

– For those of you who have been super bummed about events getting canceled, I have a bit of good news for you – the 30th annual Rocky Mountain Oyster Festival in Virginia City is a go this year – March 13, which is a combination St Patty’s Day celebration, they will have a restructured event to accommodate all the current guidelines – Limited amount of tickets ($45), but it’s an event Mike, a real true event.

– On the weather front, it looks like more of the same through the end of the week and month – my truck said 50 degrees outside yesterday, it was gorgeous … Not sure if we’ll hit that high again this week, but looks to be close with some lows at night into the teens – I saw one snowflake toward the end of next week, but that’s way too far out to be excited about – but we’ll see.

– One side note, our Mutt Madness photo bracket will begin March 1–2 separate contests for the north and south shores, but almost 500 submissions.