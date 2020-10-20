Tahoe Talk: Home prices skyrocket; Fall leaves for sale in Bay Area
From around the globe to out your backdoor, here are the topics to keep you relevant and up-to-date. Listen to today’s discussion here.
- Earth just experienced the hottest September since records began
- Rave: Zoom will start letting people host paid-entry online events with a new service called OnZoom. Beta version available now, worldwide 2021
- Two Bi-Rite locations in the SF are selling brown-paper-wrapped bundles of fall leaves, and for $14.95, you can have around two handfuls’ worth of seasonally appropriate plant refuse
- Americans spent $3.4 billion in a single year on cracked screen repairs.
- Nearly half of all Americans say they’d find it difficult to pay for an unexpected $250 expense right now. 35% of respondents are losing sleep over personal economic concerns.
- The median price of a California home skyrocketed to $712,430 in September — shattering the state record for the fourth month in a row — as sales hit their highest level in more than a decade. It took 11 days on average to sell a single-family home in September — the shortest period ever recorded.
- Friday, Oct. 23 = National Croc Day
Local News:
- City of SLT Council agenda items overview
- Multiple bank robberies in the area lately
- 4 arrested in major drug bust in SLT
- Tahoe Land podcast wins highest award for any TV/Radio/Digital entity
- New Truckee restaurant offering ‘Mountain Italian’ cuisine
Fact Check:
- TahoeMemes causing more fake waves saying that ski resorts will not open until Jan. 15 – False!
