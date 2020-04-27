Tahoe Talk: CDC releases 6 more virus symptoms; New scams popping up every day
National News:
- US nearing 1 million total cases, over 55 thousand deceased
- Trump lashes out on Twitter Sunday after criticism of sarcasm
- This week: IRS will be issuing stimulus checks to social security recipients that didn’t file in 2018/19 (7% annual raise)
- US senator Lindsey Graham believes Kim Jong Un “dead or incapacitated”
- CDC releases six more symptoms of COVID-19 (chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and a loss of taste or smell)
Local News:
- Vail announces comprehensive plan to reimburse pass holders for early closure and offering pass insurance for free next season
- Nevada National Guard flyover Tuesday to honor frontline COVID-19 workers
- Douglas Co. starts to receive mail-in ballots
- Regional construction is ‘business as usual’ for the most part right now
- New scams every single day
- Speeding over 100 mph is on the rise on Calif., and NV Highways
http://www.TahoeDailyTribune.com
http://www.SierraSun.com
