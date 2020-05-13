Tahoe Talk: College fall classes will be online; Wuhan has new virus cases
Up-to-date, daily info on news that is happening around Lake Tahoe, California and Nevada. Notes from today’s discussion include:
California dominating global news this morning:
- UC & CSU announces fall academic plans likely to include only online courses, would effectively cancel fall sports as well
- Guidelines released for dine-in restaurants, bars not allowed to open
- LA County likely keeping stay-at-home order in effect through July, opening some beaches on Wednesday
- Over 15K rooms procured for “Operation Room Key” so far
- Over 70% of CA economy is open to some extent
National News:
- Western States Pact requests $1 trillion from from federal government
- Largest one month bump of grocery prices in over 50 years
- Wuhan wants to test 11 million people in just 10 days after a resurgence in cases
- USA Totals: 1.4 million cases, 83K deceased
Non-Covid News:
- Largest US solar project ever approved in Nevada despite critics – 45 miles NE of Vegas, can power 260K households, offsetting 83K car emissions
- $49 Southwest flights are back for one-way travel
- Amazon releases new $90 tablet as people are stuck at home, starts shipping June 3
Listen to today’s discussion here.
