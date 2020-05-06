Tahoe Talk: Country poll says too soon to open; Tom Cruise to film movie in space
Up-to-date, daily info on news that is happening around Lake Tahoe, California and Nevada. Notes from today’s discussion include:
National News:
- Pence announces this morning that Covid taskforce will “wind down – dissolved within a month” (Trump reverse tweet says “will carry on indefinitely)
- New Poll shows the majority of the country (63%) believes we’re “opening too soon”
- #NationalNursesDay – Also kicks off National Nurses Week which then ends on Florence Nightingale’s birthday May 12
- Shanghai Disneyland slated to reopen on May 11
- Tom Cruise will make a movie on the International Space Station – first actor to ever film movie in space
- Michelle Obama “Becoming” available on Netflix
- WILD: 3 Russian Doctors Treating The Coronavirus Have Fallen Out Of Windows In Just Over A Week… A medical researcher said to be on the “verge of making very significant” coronavirus findings was found shot to death over the weekend in Pennsylvania
Local News:
- IVGID meeting today with a lot on the agenda surround capital improvement projects and available budget to complete
- Truckee/North Tahoe cancels fireworks show and parade – SLT still TBD
- Douglas County also announced they have cancelled their aviation roundup
- Sierra at Tahoe announces pass savings and details for 20/21 season
- Tonight (7-9p) local musicians come together to raise money for local families – this is the second from Tahoe supports Tahoe, which the first raised $15k for Tahoe Magic
- Report of increased rattlesnake activity in the Basin
Listen to today’s discussion here.
Support Local Journalism
Follow all articles in-depth at:
http://www.TahoeDailyTribune.com
http://www.SierraSun.com
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User