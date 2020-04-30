Tahoe Talk: Covid cases show no increase; Sisolak says stay home through May 15
Up-to-date, daily info on news that is happening around Lake Tahoe, California and Nevada. Notes from today’s discussion include:
Local News:
- Good News! Total COVID-19 cases around the Tahoe Basin show no change or decrease
- Raley’s grand opening in Truckee set for June 17, hiring 100-plus new employees
- El Dorado County submits letter to CA Governor asking for approval to open economy
- NV Gov. Sisolak extends stay-at-home order through May 15
- CA Gov. Newsom intends to order the closure of all state beaches and parks starting Friday
National News:
- Another 3.8M Americans file for unemployment bringing the 6-week total to a staggering 30.3M
- Los Angeles will offer free coronavirus testing to all residents, even those without symptoms, making it the first major city to do so
- 16 states expected to lift some restrictions this weekend (Alabama today)
- Costco to require all customers to wear face masks, return to regular hours starting Monday
