Tahoe Talk: Drought watch in NorCal; Workforce nervous about jobs
Up-to-date, daily info on news that is happening around Lake Tahoe, California and Nevada. Notes from today’s discussion include:
Local News:
- SLT City Council votes to send letter to governor; asks police to ease up on shelter in place violators
- Gov. Newsom to reveal guidelines for reopening later today
- Drought is back on the watch for most of Northern CA, Redding is at “extreme” drought already right now
- Prediction tools shows how forest thinning may increase snowpack
National News:
- Global Covid-19 Totals: 3.9M cases, 265K deceased
- 3.1M unemployment claims last week, 33.5M seven week total
- 70% of the workforce is either unemployed or fears losing their job within the next 12 months
- 26% of Americans who are currently working say they’ve experienced a pay cut, while 36% are working fewer hours.
- 41% percent of Americans say they couldn’t pay an unexpected $250 expense
- Washington can’t catch a break – Gypsy Moths. Gov. Inslee issues an emergency proclamation.
- Street artist Banksy strikes again. Very cool photo left at Southhampton General Hospital
- Fun fact: On this day, 125 years ago (1895) the world’s first radio receives signal in Russia
