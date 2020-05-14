Tahoe Talk: Evidence of second wave surfacing; Echo Pass construction postponed
National:
- Thursday jobless claims update: 3M last week, 36.5M total
- Stocks drop across the board as Federal Reserve Chair make claims of uncertainty and more evidence of second waves are surfacing
- Some of the first “bars” open in America in Wisconsin last night
- Gov. Newsom to propose a revised state budget today – expected to have a deficit of $54B
- CA, NC, PA are sending buses equipped with long-distance routers to poor and rural neighborhoods that don’t have stable internet
Local News:
- South Lake Tahoe Fourth of July Fireworks have been canceled, possibly Labor Day instead
- Echo Pass construction project closing Hwy 50 postponed to post-Labor Day
- Demand high for Lake Tahoe real estate amid virus shutdown
- Close contact: Spa, salon experience to be vastly different
- Reno City Council gives ‘OK’ for bars to begin curbside service
