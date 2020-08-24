Tahoe Talk: Giant panda gives birth; Wildfires, tropical storms cause havoc
Get local, regional and national news in one podcast. Listen to Monday’s discussion here.
Quick Hits:
– Marco and Laura hit the Gulf today, second and third largest wildfires in CA state history burning approximately one million acres so far
– North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un has fallen into a coma, a former South Korean official is claiming on the heels of reports that the northern leader has ceded over some of his power to his younger sister.
– Greenland lost a record amount of ice during 2019; the melt is massive enough to cover California in more than 4 feet of water, a new study said.
– Get excited Mariah Carey fans – new music is on the way.
– Mei Xiang, a 22-year-old giant panda at the Smithsonian zoo in Washington, D.C., is the oldest panda to give birth in the United States, officials said.
Deeper Dives:
– After falling two weeks in a row, the number of laid-off workers seeking unemployment benefits rose to 1.1 million last week; American employers are still cutting record numbers of jobs. According to the jobs site Indeed.com, listings are down by about 20% compared to this time last year. Data released today says the IRS expects there to be almost 40 million fewer employee-classified jobs in 2021 — a condition that might persist to at least 2027 — based on W-2 forms.
– A coronavirus loophole: Capital Christian High School opens, saying it’s day care. Capital Christian in Sacramento County is offering on-campus study areas for students grades 6-12 to learn online in spatially distant “pod” groups as a way to slow the spread of coronavirus
– Political contributions toward the presidential race so far are closing in on $3 billion. The Republican National Committee reports that it raised $55 million in the month of July. That is a new record, which kind of seems to be the case almost every time we talk about campaign fundraising during this election cycle
Local News
– Red flag warning
– High speed chase ending on Kingsbury
– Northstar lawsuit settled
– Woman swims lake’s distance
– Washoe Co. to vote on short term rentals this week
Fact Check:
– Michelle Obama: “In one of the states that determined the outcome” of the 2016 presidential race, “the winning margin averaged out to just two votes per precinct, two votes.” — TRUE!
National Day:
– Wed. 8/26 National Dog Day
