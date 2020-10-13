Tahoe Talk: Global Cat day Friday; Apple set to reveal new iPhones
Lakers win the championship Sunday, Judge Amy Coney Barret being confirmed Monday, and Amazon Prime days kicks off Tuesday.
- Tuesday, Apple is set to reveal this year’s new iPhones. Delayed a month due to coronavirus disruptions, the lineup is expected to include the first major exterior redesign since 2017, when Apple released the iPhone X with facial recognition.
- Portland rages on… Protest organizers dubbed the event “Indigenous Peoples Day of Rage”, in response to Monday’s federal holiday named after 15th-century Italian explorer Christopher Columbus, a polarizing figure who Native American advocates say spurred centuries of genocide against indigenous populations
- “Air Bridge” on the table for flights from NYC to London
Fact Check: Mike Pence Says Joe Biden and Kamala Harris support abortion “up to the moment of birth.” – False (PolitiFact)
Friday, Oct. 16 = Global Cat Day
