Tahoe Talk: Gov. Sisolak says big announcement Thursday; Some states lift restrictions
Up-to-date, daily info on news that is happening around Lake Tahoe, California and Nevada. Notes from today’s discussion include:
- Global confirmed cases: 3-plus million, 219K deceased
- US GDP shrank 4.8% in Q1 alone
- 10 states have lifted restrictions to some extent
- Trump signs another executive keeping meat processing plants open
- Some schools decide to stop distance learning – too hard on teachers… and parents
- Gov. Newsom states possibly starting back up in late July, early August along with releasing the four stages
- Sisolak will announce plan to reopen NV tomorrow
- Rare collaboration between Thunderbirds and Blue Angels yesterday in NYC
- #StopFoodWasteDay — The Venetian in Las Vegas said that thermal imaging would be part of their strategy when they reopen
- Governor Sisolak said his big announcement would come Thursday, but in the meantime he will be announcing several other key items
- NHP dishes out 67 citations in two hours on SR28 for illegal parking
- Interesting note: Trolls World Tour made more money for Universal in three weeks on VOD than the original film did in five months.
Listen to today’s discussion here.
Follow all articles in-depth at:
http://www.TahoeDailyTribune.com
http://www.SierraSun.com
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User